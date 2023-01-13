Which analyst expects Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $5.25, down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203710 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 23, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $13.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 20,382,112 led to the insider holds 17,202,009 shares of the business.

Vargeese Chandra sold 16,714 shares of WVE for $28,748 on May 05. The insider now owns 111,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On May 05, another insider, Francis Chris, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,867 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 18,691 and left with 89,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 116.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WVE traded 688.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 427.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 16.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.96M, down -59.40% from the average estimate.