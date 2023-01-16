A glimpse at VOC Energy Trust’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) closed at $11.90 down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $12.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553605 shares were traded. VOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VOC Energy Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 23, 2014, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On March 13, 2012, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $21.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 04, 2012, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOC now has a Market Capitalization of 208.93M and an Enterprise Value of 208.09M. As of this moment, VOC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VOC is 1.48, which has changed by 108.04% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -12.63% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VOC has reached a high of $12.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VOC has traded an average of 208.11K shares per day and 303.31k over the past ten days. A total of 17.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.55M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VOC as of Dec 14, 2022 were 87.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 29.38k on Nov 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VOC is 1.27, from 1.27 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.40.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.9M and the low estimate is $26.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.