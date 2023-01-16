A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

After finishing at $12.86 in the prior trading day, Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) closed at $12.84, down -0.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217984 shares were traded. CRGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On November 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $15.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Conner Benjamin bought 500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,645 led to the insider holds 17,536 shares of the business.

Rockecharlie David C. bought 1,000 shares of CRGY for $13,930 on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.93 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Rockecharlie David C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,000 and bolstered with 36,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $19.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 408.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 308.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.67% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.47 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.