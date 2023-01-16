Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE): Selected Notes

The closing price of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) was $4.00 for the day, down -6.54% from the previous closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 482142 shares were traded. AZRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $5 from $34 previously.

On August 30, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $5.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3278.

Shares Statistics:

AZRE traded an average of 353.39K shares per day over the past three months and 255.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.12M. Shares short for AZRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.61M to a low estimate of $67.1M. As of the current estimate, Azure Power Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.4M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.57M, an increase of 38.90% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $246.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.3M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.76M and the low estimate is $261.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.