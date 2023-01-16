Analysis of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV): Selected Notes

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) closed the day trading at $0.92 up 14.77% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1182 from its previous closing price. On the day, 328194 shares were traded. SBEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8350.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Nistico Robert bought 3,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 5,050 led to the insider holds 1,327,070 shares of the business.

Nistico Robert bought 1,000 shares of SBEV for $1,827 on Jun 15. The CEO and Chairman now owns 1,324,070 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Nistico Robert, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,110 and bolstered with 1,323,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBEV has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9787, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8686.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBEV traded about 194.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBEV traded about 286k shares per day. A total of 37.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.51M. Insiders hold about 31.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SBEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 209.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 395.9k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47M and the low estimate is $47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.