Are Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) closed at $25.05 up 6.69% from its previous closing price of $23.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66550 shares were traded. AVTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.80 and its Current Ratio is at 18.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Dake Benjamin T sold 10,284 shares for $25.98 per share. The transaction valued at 267,203 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NIVEN RALPH sold 2,250 shares of AVTE for $59,404 on Jan 05. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 1,609 shares after completing the transaction at $26.40 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, NOYES TIMOTHY P, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $27.07 each. As a result, the insider received 406,076 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTE has reached a high of $30.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTE has traded an average of 131.81K shares per day and 113.37k over the past ten days. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for AVTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$2.21.