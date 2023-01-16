Are analysts optimistic about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock?

The closing price of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) was $0.42 for the day, up 8.75% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0305 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356344 shares were traded. CLVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4249 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Fajardo Andres sold 5,133 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,745 led to the insider holds 583,603 shares of the business.

Wilches Julian sold 3,829 shares of CLVR for $1,302 on Dec 20. The Chief Regulatory Officer now owns 52,575 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Fajardo Andres, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,170 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,205 and left with 588,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4289, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8936.

Shares Statistics:

CLVR traded an average of 334.52K shares per day over the past three months and 257.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.45M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.37M, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.3M and the low estimate is $36.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.