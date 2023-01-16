Are analysts optimistic about Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) stock?

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) closed the day trading at $6.40 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $6.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207456 shares were traded. KNTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.00 and its Current Ratio is at 17.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $35 previously.

On July 28, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On September 27, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2021, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Williams Richard Thomas bought 25,000 shares for $8.37 per share. The transaction valued at 209,250 led to the insider holds 42,333 shares of the business.

Williams Richard Thomas bought 15,000 shares of KNTE for $129,600 on Mar 11. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 17,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.64 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,640 and bolstered with 3,509,030 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNTE has reached a high of $16.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNTE traded about 129.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNTE traded about 128.77k shares per day. A total of 44.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 3.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$3.57.