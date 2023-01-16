Are analysts optimistic about Qurate Retail Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QRTEP) stock?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) closed the day trading at $42.75 up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $42.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60269 shares were traded. QRTEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QRTEP, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875 led to the insider holds 59,584 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 9,268 shares of QRTEP for $29,662 on Aug 29. The CAO/PFO now owns 75,316 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qurate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 69.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEP has reached a high of $104.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QRTEP traded about 61.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QRTEP traded about 71.58k shares per day. A total of 12.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.34M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.31% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 140.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 136.39k on Sep 14, 2022.