Are The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.70, down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $12.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 247388 shares were traded. MTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.33.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $17.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Pfeifer John Charles bought 2,573 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 23,750 led to the insider holds 52,287 shares of the business.

Cooney Anne M bought 2,776 shares of MTW for $25,625 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 52,900 shares after completing the transaction at $9.23 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Ravenscroft Aaron H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $9.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,044 and bolstered with 218,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTW has reached a high of $19.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTW traded 194.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 223.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.21M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 985.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 631.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 23, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 10 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $498.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $558.93M to a low estimate of $444.95M. As of the current estimate, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.5M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $541.58M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $606.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.84M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.