As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) offers stability

The closing price of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) was $0.79 for the day, down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0123 from its previous closing price. On the day, 145481 shares were traded. DRUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRUG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.35M and an Enterprise Value of 5.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRUG has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9411, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1067.

Shares Statistics:

DRUG traded an average of 615.24K shares per day over the past three months and 179.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.85M. Insiders hold about 23.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.23% stake in the company. Shares short for DRUG as of Dec 29, 2022 were 672.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 824.93k on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.