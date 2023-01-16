As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) offers stability

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) closed the day trading at $6.71 down -4.28% from the previous closing price of $7.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 118101 shares were traded. OPAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 14, 2022, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On December 05, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Anthony Ann T bought 6,323 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 49,003 led to the insider holds 6,323 shares of the business.

ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P. sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL for $13,900,000 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 7,639,076 shares after completing the transaction at $6.95 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Nisar Nadeem, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,400 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OPAL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAL has reached a high of $12.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPAL traded about 89.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPAL traded about 49.65k shares per day. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.65M. Insiders hold about 38.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 178.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 64.76k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $612M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $612M and the low estimate is $612M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.