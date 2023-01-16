As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) offers stability

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144787 shares were traded. STXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3713.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of STXS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On January 05, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on January 05, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Isaac Paul J bought 2,100 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 3,885 led to the insider holds 2,528,583 shares of the business.

Isaac Paul J bought 12,200 shares of STXS for $22,082 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,526,483 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On May 24, another insider, Isaac Paul J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,992 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,986 and bolstered with 2,514,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STXS has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1790.

Shares Statistics:

STXS traded an average of 192.06K shares per day over the past three months and 178.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.24M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for STXS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.39M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Stereotaxis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.11M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.81M, an increase of 31.20% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.02M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $40.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.