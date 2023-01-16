Considering Cimpress plc (CMPR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $28.11 in the prior trading day, Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) closed at $30.47, up 8.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75418 shares were traded. CMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Keane Robert S sold 14,132 shares for $26.38 per share. The transaction valued at 372,873 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Keane Robert S sold 17,732 shares of CMPR for $491,797 on Dec 14. The CEO, Chairman now owns 7,066 shares after completing the transaction at $27.73 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Keane Robert S, who serves as the CEO, Chairman of the company, sold 17,732 shares for $28.62 each. As a result, the insider received 507,434 and left with 15,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPR now has a Market Capitalization of 737.17M and an Enterprise Value of 2.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMPR is 1.52, which has changed by -57.94% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -12.63% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPR has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 130.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPR as of Dec 29, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.04M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $901M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $916.5M to a low estimate of $885.5M. As of the current estimate, Cimpress plc’s year-ago sales were $849.72M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $708.85M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $724.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.