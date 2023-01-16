Considering Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.01 in the prior trading day, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) closed at $5.19, up 3.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139481 shares were traded. CMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMPX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On January 19, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Bisker-Leib Vered sold 2 shares for $4.36 per share. The transaction valued at 9 led to the insider holds 1,060,414 shares of the business.

Bisker-Leib Vered sold 9,569 shares of CMPX for $41,147 on Nov 23. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,060,416 shares after completing the transaction at $4.30 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Bisker-Leib Vered, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 14,929 shares for $4.19 each. As a result, the insider received 62,553 and left with 1,069,985 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 173.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 161.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.41M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 167.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 52.09k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.68.