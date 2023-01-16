Considering Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) closed at $299.98 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $300.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 472174 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $306.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $292.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $250 from $170 previously.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $203 to $280.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Lynch Brian Joseph sold 13,000 shares for $282.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,677,977 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sukhija Remy sold 30,000 shares of MDGL for $8,224,073 on Dec 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $274.14 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Lynch Brian Joseph, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $274.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,919,231 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $315.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDGL traded on average about 598.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.56M. Insiders hold about 18.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.5 and a low estimate of -$4.6, while EPS last year was -$3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.04, with high estimates of -$3.21 and low estimates of -$4.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.57 and -$17.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.8. EPS for the following year is -$15.16, with 13 analysts recommending between -$9.27 and -$21.96.