DAKT (Daktronics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) closed at $3.21 up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $3.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 211525 shares were traded. DAKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Daktronics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on January 24, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 23, 2015, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Wiemann Bradley T bought 25,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 69,645 led to the insider holds 130,445 shares of the business.

Siegel Andrew David bought 13,217 shares of DAKT for $38,329 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 1,265,392 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Siegel Andrew David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,958 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,756 and bolstered with 1,252,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAKT has reached a high of $5.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2804.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAKT has traded an average of 327.75K shares per day and 225.45k over the past ten days. A total of 45.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.67M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 177.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 241.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $699.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $699.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.97M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $755.57M and the low estimate is $755.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.