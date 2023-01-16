EverQuote Inc. (EVER) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed the day trading at $16.64 up 4.52% from the previous closing price of $15.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 425230 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVER, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Wagner John Brandon sold 12,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 192,000 led to the insider holds 290,824 shares of the business.

Wagner John Brandon sold 19,398 shares of EVER for $284,970 on Dec 21. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 298,816 shares after completing the transaction at $14.69 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Brainard David, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,047 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,564 and left with 117,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVER traded about 277.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVER traded about 261.89k shares per day. A total of 32.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $93.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $92.14M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.86M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.81M, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.7M and the low estimate is $432.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.