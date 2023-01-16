How is Lipocine Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) closed at $0.56 in the last session, up 6.96% from day before closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0362 from its previous closing price. On the day, 273897 shares were traded. LPCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.90 and its Current Ratio is at 23.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 24, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 10, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Papapetropoulos Spyros bought 21,739 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 10,217 led to the insider holds 21,739 shares of the business.

Patel Mahesh V. bought 75,000 shares of LPCN for $29,250 on Nov 14. The CEO and President now owns 1,478,090 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Patel Mahesh V., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,000 and bolstered with 1,403,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lipocine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPCN has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4311, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6646.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPCN traded on average about 137.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 142.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.06M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LPCN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $700k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Lipocine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55k, an estimated increase of 1,172.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $870k, a decrease of -94.60% less than the figure of $1,172.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.14M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.7M and the low estimate is $4.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 230.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.