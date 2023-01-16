I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in American Well Corporation (AMWL).

After finishing at $3.84 in the prior trading day, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed at $3.92, up 2.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707616 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Schoenberg Ido sold 132,006 shares for $3.24 per share. The transaction valued at 427,647 led to the insider holds 1,474,027 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 125,696 shares of AMWL for $406,275 on Dec 21. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,290,936 shares after completing the transaction at $3.23 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Shepardson Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider received 64,932 and left with 893,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMWL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 491.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8893.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 277.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Dec 29, 2022 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 12.30M, compared to 11.6M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $78.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.1M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.75M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.07M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.54M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.4M and the low estimate is $300.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.