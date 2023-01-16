In spite of Nexa Resources S.A.’s (NYSE:NEXA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) closed at $7.30 down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $7.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97773 shares were traded. NEXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nexa Resources S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $6.60 from $7.20 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.90.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nexa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXA has reached a high of $10.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEXA has traded an average of 193.86K shares per day and 139.27k over the past ten days. A total of 132.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.78M. Insiders hold about 64.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 355.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 34.07k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEXA is 0.33, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.