In spite of Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) closed at $7.04 up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 396754 shares were traded. PSTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 07, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Ostertag Eric bought 142,857 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 838,824 shares of the business.

Malin Life Sciences Holdings L bought 2,150,000 shares of PSTX for $7,525,000 on Aug 08. The 10% Owner now owns 11,835,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Ostertag Eric, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 160,696 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider received 592,808 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTX has reached a high of $7.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSTX has traded an average of 461.47K shares per day and 520.2k over the past ten days. A total of 76.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.34M. Insiders hold about 14.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 1.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.24M, down -57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290M and the low estimate is $8.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 505.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.