In the case of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR), what’s next?

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) closed the day trading at $4.17 down -3.92% from the previous closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 164061 shares were traded. GGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

On June 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1909.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GGR traded about 280.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GGR traded about 210.66k shares per day. A total of 231.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.10M. Insiders hold about 43.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.