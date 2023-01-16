In the case of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON), what’s next?

The closing price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) was $1.78 for the day, up 1.31% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0231 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81865 shares were traded. TCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Brown Scott B. bought 3,500 shares for $1.49 per share. The transaction valued at 5,215 led to the insider holds 21,628 shares of the business.

Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of TCON for $209,876 on Dec 14. The 10% Owner now owns 4,150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, THEUER CHARLES, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 23,000 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,755 and bolstered with 333,118 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7880.

Shares Statistics:

TCON traded an average of 158.82K shares per day over the past three months and 110.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 121.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 139.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.17.