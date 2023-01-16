Invest in Fluent Inc. (FLNT) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.34 in the prior trading day, Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) closed at $1.39, up 3.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103010 shares were traded. FLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Khandelwal Sugandha sold 19,555 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,250 led to the insider holds 30,445 shares of the business.

Conlin Matthew bought 40,000 shares of FLNT for $67,812 on Aug 15. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 357,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Conlin Matthew, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,590 and bolstered with 5,499,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNT has reached a high of $2.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3458.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 88.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 128.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.90M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 391.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 399.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $91.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.45M to a low estimate of $86.7M. As of the current estimate, Fluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.86M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.95M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $387.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.25M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.77M and the low estimate is $412.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.