Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.68, up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $3.65. In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122630 shares were traded. OCUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8367 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Sooch Mina bought 12,500 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 25,300 led to the insider holds 425,022 shares of the business.

MANUSO JAMES S J bought 5,000 shares of OCUP for $9,950 on May 20. The Director now owns 21,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On May 19, another insider, Sooch Mina, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,879 and bolstered with 412,522 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUP has reached a high of $4.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4144.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCUP traded 241.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 172.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.03M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.84k with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 459.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.89.