Is this a Prime Time To acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) stock

The price of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) closed at $2.18 in the last session, up 1.87% from day before closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104751 shares were traded. USX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 22,199 led to the insider holds 41,278 shares of the business.

Harwell Nathan H sold 10,097 shares of USX for $31,489 on May 26. The EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. now owns 71,820 shares after completing the transaction at $3.12 per share. On May 19, another insider, FULLER MAX L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 81,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,938 and bolstered with 1,658,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USX has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6865.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USX traded on average about 116.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 102.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.60M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $544.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $562M to a low estimate of $513M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $491.14M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.2M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.