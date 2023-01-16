Is this a Prime Time To acquire Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) stock

The price of Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) closed at $2.02 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133673 shares were traded. VAXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAXX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 2,620 shares for $2.57 per share. The transaction valued at 6,729 led to the insider holds 2,160,502 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 11,121 shares of VAXX for $28,561 on Dec 02. The 10% Owner now owns 9,169,589 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 63,843 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 189,722 and left with 2,163,122 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAXX has reached a high of $10.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4919.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAXX traded on average about 324.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.46M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VAXX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 893.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 728.5k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.65.