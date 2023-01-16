It’s a good day to be an AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) shareholder

In the latest session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) closed at $1.82 up 5.20% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158087 shares were traded. ADTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $4 previously.

On November 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdTheorent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 182.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTH has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9602.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADTH has traded an average of 87.33K shares per day and 81.84k over the past ten days. A total of 86.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.79M. Insiders hold about 8.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.37M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217M and the low estimate is $196.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.