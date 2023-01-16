It’s a good day to be an SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, SemiLEDs Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.16, up 10.20% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 163930 shares were traded. LEDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 08, 2011, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $6 from $11 previously.

On April 13, 2011, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Barclays Capital reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on April 06, 2011, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEDS has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6254.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEDS traded 19.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 38.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LEDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 103.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.