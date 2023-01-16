It’s an appealing income play to consider Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

The price of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) closed at $7.21 in the last session, up 1.41% from day before closing price of $7.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258592 shares were traded. ATOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Mears Robert J sold 2,800 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,400 led to the insider holds 108,298 shares of the business.

BIBAUD SCOTT A. sold 6,156 shares of ATOM for $51,526 on Dec 01. The CEO and President now owns 269,264 shares after completing the transaction at $8.37 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Laurencio Francis, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 1,994 shares for $8.37 each. As a result, the insider received 16,690 and left with 56,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 423.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOM has reached a high of $18.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATOM traded on average about 161.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 149.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.73M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 3.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.51% and a Short% of Float of 17.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400k, up 50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7M and the low estimate is $5.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 850.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.