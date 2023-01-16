It’s an appealing income play to consider Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

The price of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) closed at $0.78 in the last session, up 7.36% from day before closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0538 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114490 shares were traded. RAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7888 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7402.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAAS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 08, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.20.

On March 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAAS has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9796.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAAS traded on average about 90.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 126.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.55M. Shares short for RAAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 376.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 321.47k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.5M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.93M and the low estimate is $190.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.