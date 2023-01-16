It’s an appealing income play to consider Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

After finishing at $1.73 in the prior trading day, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) closed at $1.68, down -3.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59098 shares were traded. POLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POLA has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6573.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 38.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 39.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.30M. Insiders hold about 43.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for POLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 742.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 764k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Polar Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.54M, an estimated increase of 81.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.03M, up 87.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.