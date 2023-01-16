JOAN (JOANN Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, JOANN Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.87, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104644 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Green Equity Investors CF, L.P sold 7,812 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 65,855 led to the insider holds 59,280 shares of the business.

Thibault Joseph sold 166 shares of JOAN for $1,315 on Jul 20. The SVP, Store Operations now owns 12,049 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Dryer Thomas A, who serves as the VP, Interim CFO & Controller of the company, sold 161 shares for $7.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,275 and left with 6,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3045, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3436.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOAN traded 205.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 240.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Dec 29, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.52M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 18.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, JOAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.13 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $682.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $707.36M to a low estimate of $653.2M. As of the current estimate, JOANN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $735.3M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.34M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.