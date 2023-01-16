KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of KORU Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) was $3.61 for the day, down -10.55% from the previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64396 shares were traded. KRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $3.50 from $3 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 20,000 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 42,900 led to the insider holds 7,413,647 shares of the business.

Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 20,000 shares of KRMD for $40,172 on May 12. The Director now owns 7,393,647 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRMD has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6133.

Shares Statistics:

KRMD traded an average of 40.79K shares per day over the past three months and 78.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.61M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 166.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 188.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.95M to a low estimate of $6.68M. As of the current estimate, KORU Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.04M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.45M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.49M, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.36M and the low estimate is $29.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.