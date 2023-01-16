Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) closed at $32.43 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $32.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 215701 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUVL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Shair Matthew sold 18,300 shares for $28.04 per share. The transaction valued at 513,106 led to the insider holds 1,944,698 shares of the business.

Miller Deborah Ann sold 2,000 shares of NUVL for $59,955 on Dec 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.98 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Noci Darlene, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 4,200 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 125,635 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUVL traded on average about 383.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 164.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.43M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 57.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$2.44.