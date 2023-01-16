OMIC (Singular Genomics Systems Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) closed at $2.11 in the last session, up 4.98% from day before closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147469 shares were traded. OMIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.00 and its Current Ratio is at 20.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Glezer Eli N. bought 50,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 4,185,000 shares of the business.

Pellini Michael J bought 26,834 shares of OMIC for $88,552 on May 18. The Director now owns 99,289 shares after completing the transaction at $3.30 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMIC has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1844.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMIC traded on average about 139.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 104.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.70M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OMIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 3.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.58M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,051.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.