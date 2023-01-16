Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) was $1.07 for the day, up 2.88% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 462015 shares were traded. STSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 150,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 106,740 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 831,694 shares of STSA for $525,663 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 6,440,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,608,306 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,868,609 and bolstered with 5,608,306 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4255, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9011.

Shares Statistics:

STSA traded an average of 807.34K shares per day over the past three months and 154.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 462.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 251.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.55.