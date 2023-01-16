Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) closed the day trading at $1.72 up 10.26% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60609 shares were traded. EDTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDTK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDTK now has a Market Capitalization of 23.24M and an Enterprise Value of 14.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDTK has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1763, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0982.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDTK traded about 43.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDTK traded about 55.67k shares per day. A total of 14.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.38M. Insiders hold about 50.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EDTK as of Dec 29, 2022 were 67.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 66.74k on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.