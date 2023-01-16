The name SES AI Corporation (SES) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, SES AI Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.55, down -3.01% from its previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207906 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Nealis Jing sold 35 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 121 led to the insider holds 1,469,388 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 17,155 shares of SES for $61,597 on Dec 19. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,469,423 shares after completing the transaction at $3.59 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Makharia Rohit, who serves as the PRES. & CHIEF OP. OFFICER of the company, sold 83,369 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider received 349,940 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2990.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SES traded 487.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 308.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 4.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.