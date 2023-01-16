There is a good chance ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $7.32 in the prior trading day, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) closed at $7.45, up 1.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114645 shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 67.90 and its Current Ratio is at 67.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on January 03, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On December 13, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Scott Kathleen D. bought 8,250 shares for $6.24 per share. The transaction valued at 51,506 led to the insider holds 8,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 289.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $9.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 233.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 303.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company.