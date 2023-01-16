There is a good chance Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) closed at $3.82 in the last session, down -1.29% from day before closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82231 shares were traded. PTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 05, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

On January 12, 2015, ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when DUNTON ALAN W sold 200 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 594 led to the insider holds 41,420 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTN has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6029.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTN traded on average about 56.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 126.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.13M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 181.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 116.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.93. EPS for the following year is -$3.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.08 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $790k. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $770k. As of the current estimate, Palatin Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80k, an estimated increase of 887.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47M, up 302.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5M and the low estimate is $30k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.