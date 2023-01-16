There is a good chance PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) closed at $5.04 in the last session, up 3.92% from day before closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76211 shares were traded. PCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on August 09, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $5 previously.

On August 09, 2019, B. Riley FBR Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.50.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2018, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when ARVIK ARNT bought 3,200 shares for $4.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,328 led to the insider holds 49,957 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PCTEL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTI has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCTI traded on average about 40.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 43.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.82M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 94.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 104.13k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PCTI is 0.22, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26M to a low estimate of $26M. As of the current estimate, PCTEL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.5M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.5M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.81M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.9M and the low estimate is $109.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.