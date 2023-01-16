There Is Still Room For IHS Holding Limited (IHS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) closed the day trading at $7.62 up 7.78% from the previous closing price of $7.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 392325 shares were traded. IHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 10, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHS has reached a high of $13.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IHS traded about 245.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IHS traded about 208.14k shares per day. A total of 332.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.05M. Insiders hold about 31.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IHS as of Dec 29, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.72M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $486.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $496.25M to a low estimate of $478.16M. As of the current estimate, IHS Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $415.61M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.69M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $514.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.08M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.