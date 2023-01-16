There Is Still Room For KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) was $1.55 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177766 shares were traded. KORE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KORE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 17, 2021, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Kennedy Jack William Jr. bought 1,250 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000 led to the insider holds 7,250 shares of the business.

Kennedy Jack William Jr. bought 5,000 shares of KORE for $8,088 on Dec 21. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.62 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Bahl Romil, who serves as the President, Chief Executive Off of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,500 and bolstered with 202,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KORE has reached a high of $6.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1158.

Shares Statistics:

KORE traded an average of 125.59K shares per day over the past three months and 133.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KORE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 505.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 500.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $63.18M. As of the current estimate, KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.85M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.13M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KORE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $248.22M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $286.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.2M and the low estimate is $274.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.