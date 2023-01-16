There Is Still Room For Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) closed the day trading at $3.70 up 6.63% from the previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57409 shares were traded. LGVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LGVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Hare Joshua sold 20,000 shares for $3.74 per share. The transaction valued at 74,800 led to the insider holds 7,813,263 shares of the business.

Hare Joshua sold 100,000 shares of LGVN for $361,000 on Oct 12. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 7,813,263 shares after completing the transaction at $3.61 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Clavijo James, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 36,955 shares for $8.26 each. As a result, the insider received 305,248 and left with 79,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 56.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGVN has reached a high of $16.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8157.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LGVN traded about 75.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LGVN traded about 92.23k shares per day. A total of 21.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.21M. Insiders hold about 13.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LGVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 489.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 427.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31M, down -25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35M and the low estimate is $1.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.