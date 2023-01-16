There Is Still Room For Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NAUT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) was $2.06 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 250651 shares were traded. NAUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.60 and its Current Ratio is at 40.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On August 04, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on August 04, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Sankar Subramanian bought 5,000 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10,149 led to the insider holds 91,250 shares of the business.

Sankar Subramanian bought 10,000 shares of NAUT for $20,250 on Sep 26. The Senior VP, Product Development now owns 86,250 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Weld Gwen E, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $2.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,765 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAUT has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6932.

Shares Statistics:

NAUT traded an average of 154.01K shares per day over the past three months and 159.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NAUT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 2.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.02.