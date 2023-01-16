There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CEVA Inc. (CEVA).

As of close of business last night, CEVA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.51, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $29.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73396 shares were traded. CEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $50 previously.

On June 23, 2021, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when SILVER LOUIS sold 6,104 shares for $32.95 per share. The transaction valued at 201,127 led to the insider holds 31,904 shares of the business.

Boukaya Michael sold 2,331 shares of CEVA for $79,254 on May 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 13,263 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, OHANA ISSACHAR, who serves as the EVP Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $38.68 each. As a result, the insider received 232,080 and left with 51,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEVA has reached a high of $42.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEVA traded 120.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 81.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.89M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CEVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 705.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 729.01k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.71M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160M and the low estimate is $156M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.