There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT).

In the latest session, North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) closed at $16.46 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $15.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85850 shares were traded. NRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of North European Oil Royalty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Prue Nancy J F bought 872 shares for $12.38 per share. The transaction valued at 10,795 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

Prue Nancy J F bought 128 shares of NRT for $1,605 on Jun 23. The Trustee now owns 6,128 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, North’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 411.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRT has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRT has traded an average of 50.68K shares per day and 91.02k over the past ten days. A total of 9.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 7.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NRT is 1.83, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.97. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for NRT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 1981 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.