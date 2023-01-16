There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PolarityTE Inc. (PTE).

In the latest session, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) closed at $0.78 down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51161 shares were traded. PTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7343.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PolarityTE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8376.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTE has traded an average of 194.83K shares per day and 108.87k over the past ten days. A total of 7.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.07M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 133.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 159.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.21 and a low estimate of -$1.21, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $810k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $810k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $810k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.4M, down -91.40% from the average estimate.